U21s Face Blades in Season Opener
Tuesday, 15th Aug 2023 13:01
Town’s U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way when they face Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm).
The Blades, the reigning Professional Development League Two North champions, are streaming the game live on their YouTube channel.
Town’s youngsters, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, finished sixth in their division last season.
U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Mazionis, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Carr, Foyo, Trialist, Ayinde, Valentine. Subs: Binns, O'Neill, O'Connor, Manly, Morgan.
Meanwhile, the Blues' U18s were beaten 3-2 by Crewe Alexandra in their first Professional Development League Two South fixture on Saturday morning.
Photo: TWTD
