Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Face Blades in Season Opener
Tuesday, 15th Aug 2023 13:01

Town’s U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way when they face Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Blades, the reigning Professional Development League Two North champions, are streaming the game live on their YouTube channel.

Town’s youngsters, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, finished sixth in their division last season.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Mazionis, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Carr, Foyo, Trialist, Ayinde, Valentine. Subs: Binns, O'Neill, O'Connor, Manly, Morgan.

Meanwhile, the Blues' U18s were beaten 3-2 by Crewe Alexandra in their first Professional Development League Two South fixture on Saturday morning.


Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Monkey_Blue added 13:10 - Aug 15
Still not seen any news on Chirewa…has he left, signing his contract or injured?
-1

emergencylime added 13:57 - Aug 15
Will Paul & Kieron be taking a look…after a loan of someone KD worked with before?
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 293 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023