Heavy Defeat For U21s in Season Opener

Tuesday, 15th Aug 2023 16:44 Town’s U21s got their Professional Development League Two South season off to the worst possible start as they were thrashed 6-0 by Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium. The Blades, the reigning Professional Development League Two North champions, went in front in the ninth minute when Town keeper Woody Williamson’s pass was intercepted on the edge of the area by Andre Brooks, who fed skipper Louie Marsh, who had no trouble in finding the net. However, Town’s youngsters, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright and finished sixth in their division last term, began to see more of the ball. Neither side was able to carve out another chance as the game reached the half-hour mark but on 32 early scorer Marsh sent a 20-yard free-kick not too far wide of Williamson’s left post. Soon after, Osman Foyo stuck Town’s first serious effort from the left of the box but the strike was saved by home keeper Luke Faxon. Bradshaw was booked for a tactical foul on the breaking Femi Seriki just outside the area in the 44th minute, Marsh hitting the free-kick into the Town wall, but moments later the Blades doubled their lead. Seriki struck a low shot across the face of goal from the right of the box which evaded keeper Williamson and crept into the corner of the net with Marsh adding a touch to leave the Blues two goals down at half-time. It had been a period of few chances but with Town having been made to pay for errors by Sheffield United’s sharp forward players, while without overly testing home keeper Faxon at the other end. Blues midfielder Ryan Carr shot low through to Faxon a minute after the restart, then on 49 Foyo cut in from the right and hit a shot which deflected well over. From the resultant corner, centre-half Jacob Mazionis turned a shot goalwards but Faxon was untroubled. Despite the Blues’ early chances, the Blades extended their lead in the 53rd minute, Marsh teeing-up Josh Smith on the edge of the area from where he struck a low shot which beat Williamson. The third United goal led to a dramatic Town collapse and two minutes later it was 4-0. Half-time sub Billy Blacker played in Marsh, who lifted the ball over the advancing Williamson and under the bar to complete his hat-trick. And just before the hour, it was five. Antwoine Hackford outmuscled Mazionis on the edge of the box, took the ball on into the area before slipping it past Williamson. The home side were scoring with every attack against a shell-shocked Town side and a minute later it was 6-0. Bradshaw lost out to Blacker on the right and the sub cut across to Hackford, who smashed his second of the game past Williamson. The waves of United attacks relented with the game already well won but in injury time Seriki should have made it seven but shot wide having been found in space on edge of the box on the right. There was just time before the final whistle for Rio Morgan and a Blades sub to get their names in the book following a flashpoint. Having found themselves 2-0 down at the break, the Blues began the second half positively but after conceding the third completely fell apart for a spell allowing the Blades to romp into a six-goal lead. Town eventually steadied the ship but with the game well over as a contest and with the home side having taken their foot off the accelerator. The Blues will be aiming to get over the disappointment when they host Birmingham City at Playford Road next Tuesday. U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Mazionis, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, F Barbrook (c), Carr, Foyo, Trialist, Ayinde, Valentine. Subs: Binns, O'Neill, O'Connor, Manly, Morgan.

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 17:12 - Aug 15

Never nice to lose 6 nil especially when fielding a very young team. Problem now that we are in the championship the quality has to be improved right the way down the line. We are producing decent youngsters but not outstanding ones at the moment. 0

