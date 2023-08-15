Trio to Miss Start of Tractor Girls' Season

Tuesday, 15th Aug 2023 20:00

Ipswich Town Women will be without key first-teamers Blue Wilson, Eloise King and Lucy O’Brien for the start of the season.

Skipper Wilson, 20, who returned from almost two years out with an ACL injury in March, is set to undergo minor surgery to repair an ongoing meniscus issue on her other knee.

Another midfielder, King (below), has undergone tests to discover the severity of a back problem that the 21-year-old has been suffering with during the summer.

O’Brien, 19, is closing in on a return to action following a hamstring but won’t be ready for Sunday’s FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division season opener against Cardiff City at Ocean Park Arena.





Photos: ITFC