Tractor Girls Sign Arsenal Midfielder

Wednesday, 16th Aug 2023 13:59

Ipswich Town Women have signed midfielder Ruby Doe on a dual registration basis from Arsenal.

The 17-year-old, Town's third signing of a summer, will spend 2023/24 with the Blues having impressed for the Gunners’ academy, netting 14 goals in 22 WSL Academy League appearances.

Doe, who has played for England from U14 level up to U19, was with Watford towards the end of last season but without featuring for the Golden Girls as they pipped Town to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title on goal difference.

The East Londoner, who will wear the Blues number 18 shirt, was the trialist who featured for Town in the 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in Sunday’s final pre-season friendly.

Doe, who will remain eligible for her parent club while with the Blues, could make her competitive debut in Sunday’s FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division season opener against Cardiff City at Ocean Park Arena.

Last season, another Gunners youngster, Freya Godrey, spent a successful spell with the Blues.





Photo: ITFC