Huddersfield to Mark Blues' Visit With Miles For Marcus MND Fundraiser

Wednesday, 16th Aug 2023 17:47 Huddersfield Town will mark the Blues’ game at the John Smiths Stadium on Saturday 30th September with a fundraiser for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Marcus Stewart, who represented the Terriers prior to his time with Town. The West Yorkshire club’s annual Walk for Pounds will this year raise money for the charity in honour of Stewart, who was diagnosed with the disease last year, under the title Miles For Marcus. There will be two routes, one 18 miles long and the other four. The longer one, which will start around 7am, will take in Huddersfield landmarks including Castle Hill as well as refreshments at Lockwood Park, the home of Huddersfield Rugby Union where Stewart’s two sons, Kian and Finlay, play. In addition, there will be a four-mile accessible walk starting at 11am at the John Smiths Stadium and also finishing at the ground. Both routes will end with a lap of honour around the pitch prior to kick off. The minimum age for unaccompanied participants on either route is 14. Children under the age of 14 can take part but accompanied by an adult. Huddersfield Town ambassador Andy Booth told the Terriers’ website: “We’re really proud to be able to arrange an event for Stewy. Ever since we heard of his devastating diagnosis the club wanted to do something special, and what better way than to dedicate our annual fundraising walk to Marcus and the fight against MND? “Stewy has been a big part of Huddersfield Town ever since he signed from Bristol Rovers in 1996 and for me, he is the best player to have played for the club in the last 50 years, and one of my biggest regrets was that I never got the chance to play alongside him. “This is a special event and hopefully we can get as many Huddersfield Town and Ipswich Town fans taking part to help support a fantastic cause but also to show our support to Marcus and his family in what will be their toughest battle. “We’ve included a shorter walk that will be accessible for wheelchairs and prams to try and be as inclusive as possible. We want to show our collective appreciation of a truly special person during the lap of honour before the Ipswich game.” Peter Harling from event sponsors Chadwick Lawrence added: “Marcus Stewart was one of the finest players to have played for Huddersfield Town in my lifetime, and I was really sad to hear of the devastating news that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. “The MND community and the awareness that people like the late great Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow, Kevin Sinfield, Marcus and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation have created for the same is extraordinary. “Health and wellness is at the core of everything we do at Chadwick Lawrence so we were extremely proud, honoured and only too pleased to be asked to support such a worthwhile cause and help play our part in creating further awareness to find a cure for MND. “I would encourage as many of you as possible to dust down your walking boots and support Marcus and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation by walking Miles for Marcus.” Those wishing to take part in the walk can register and find out full information here. Registration for the longer walk is £25 per person with a minimum sponsorship of £100 each. For the shorter walk there is a £15 registration fee per person and a minimum sponsorship of £30 each. Fundraising for the event will be via Just Giving.

Photo: Matchday Images



