McKenna: Clarke Available For Selection, Walton Making Progress, Edmundson Training Well
Thursday, 17th Aug 2023 14:40
Town boss Kieran McKenna says right-back Harry Clarke is available for selection for Saturday’s trip to QPR, while Christian Walton is making good progress and central defender George Edmundson is training well.
Edmundson suffered with ankle issues throughout pre-season but McKenna says the former Rangers man is now doing well.
“George is fine, George is training well,” he said at his lunchtime press conference. “He’s had one last injection in his ankle a couple of weeks ago because it was still giving him problems all through pre-season.
“But for the last couple of weeks he’s been training really, really well and he’s ready to play and is available, which leaves us in a good position.”
Keeper Walton is out with a plantar fascia tear but the Blues boss says he is doing well.
“Christian is progressing well, he’s out of the boot and he’s started his work in the gym and his rehab is all going to plan so far,” he said.
McKenna says Clarke still has his achilles problem but will be in contention for the trip to Loftus Road.
“It’s one of those, he’s still being managed. It’s a long-standing issue, so it’s management that we’re going to have to be careful of for the foreseeable. But for the same time, it’s one of those issues that players have and can play with for a very long time.
“He’s trained this week, we’ve adjusted his training schedule a little bit. He’s adjusted his programme a little bit to find a way to get to his best condition. He’s had a good week and he feels good and he’ll be available for selection for Saturday.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]