McKenna: Clarke Available For Selection, Walton Making Progress, Edmundson Training Well

Thursday, 17th Aug 2023 14:40 Town boss Kieran McKenna says right-back Harry Clarke is available for selection for Saturday’s trip to QPR, while Christian Walton is making good progress and central defender George Edmundson is training well. Edmundson suffered with ankle issues throughout pre-season but McKenna says the former Rangers man is now doing well. “George is fine, George is training well,” he said at his lunchtime press conference. “He’s had one last injection in his ankle a couple of weeks ago because it was still giving him problems all through pre-season. “But for the last couple of weeks he’s been training really, really well and he’s ready to play and is available, which leaves us in a good position.” Keeper Walton is out with a plantar fascia tear but the Blues boss says he is doing well. “Christian is progressing well, he’s out of the boot and he’s started his work in the gym and his rehab is all going to plan so far,” he said. McKenna says Clarke still has his achilles problem but will be in contention for the trip to Loftus Road. “It’s one of those, he’s still being managed. It’s a long-standing issue, so it’s management that we’re going to have to be careful of for the foreseeable. But for the same time, it’s one of those issues that players have and can play with for a very long time. “He’s trained this week, we’ve adjusted his training schedule a little bit. He’s adjusted his programme a little bit to find a way to get to his best condition. He’s had a good week and he feels good and he’ll be available for selection for Saturday.”

Photo: Matchday Images



DeliasMashedPotato added 15:05 - Aug 17

I was worried starting without Clarke and Walton but the way we are going they might have to fight for a place back in the team! 1

Suffolkboy added 15:05 - Aug 17

Fingers all crossed, then !

COYB 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:21 - Aug 17

I don’t like the idea of “managing” Clarke’s Achilles injury. Surely long term it would be best to have it sorted and not risk it getting worse? 0

