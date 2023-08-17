McKenna: Full Credit to Lionesses For Backing Up Euros Success

Thursday, 17th Aug 2023 15:44 Blues boss Kieran McKenna will be among those tuning in to watch the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday when England take on Spain in Sydney and hopes the Lionesses can carry off their second piece of silverware in just over a year. The Town manager says matches have been on TVs around the club's Playford Road training ground throughout the tournament. “The World Cup has been on around the building with the early kick-offs,” McKenna said. “It’s not always easy to catch the whole game but everyone in the building has been following it. “It’s great that the final falls on a Sunday and we play on a Saturday because it means it is an off day and we can watch the match. “I am sure there will be millions of people tuning in on Sunday hoping for what would be a historic result. “It’s been a good tournament and it has been good having the games on in the morning. “It will be exciting watching the final on Sunday and hopefully they can bring it home. “Full credit to them for backing it up [after winning the Euros last summer]. One tournament is fantastic, but the challenge is to grow the women’s game and keep it front and centre and in the news to progress it. “To back that fantastic tournament up so quickly with the results in the World Cup certainly will only help grow the game. It will be great if they can go all the way now.” The Lionesses’ final is followed by the Tractor Girls’ first FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture of the season at Cardiff which kicks off at 2pm.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments