Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Five - Mick Stockwell

Thursday, 17th Aug 2023 21:16 The fifth edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Mick Stockwell is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Stockwell, a member of the Blues' promotion teams in 1992 and 2000, spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening, while Russell Osman made his first appearance on the show from Australia. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: LAPTV



