Town-Themed Coffee Launched

Friday, 18th Aug 2023 10:06 Combat2Coffee debuted a new Town-themed coffee roast at Portman Road on Saturday. Cuppa Towen went on sale at Combat2Coffee’s bar in the upper tier of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand and at its FanZone van at Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Stoke City. The bespoke brew was developed with the help of senior members of the club after founder Nigel Seaman hosted a tasting session to create the perfect matchday roast. Money raised through sales will fund Combat2Coffee’s work supporting veterans and prisoners with their mental health. Launched in 2018, Combat2Coffee is a multi-award-winning social enterprise started by Royal Anglian Regiment veteran and former prison officer Nigel Seaman, who experienced post-traumatic stress disorder after leaving the army. The services it offers include barista training for veterans and families looking to return to civilian life with profits donated to other service charities that support local veterans. “All of us at Combat2Coffee are so excited to see Cuppa Towen available at Portman Road,” Seaman said. “It was great to hear how much the Blue Army loved it. “Every cup sold helps veterans like me who have experienced mental ill health and aids us on our mission to reach all those in need of support. The club have been huge supporters and we are so thankful for their continued backing.” Nigel Seaman, founder of Combat2Coffee, and volunteer Matt Kiddstanton with Town’s chief operating officer Luke Werhun Cuppa Towen is also now available in all corporate and executive areas, the Bobby Robson Suite, the media room and at Playford Road, Combat2Coffee having been the club’s sole supplier of coffee since the start of 2022/23. Town’s director of venue Stuart Cox added: “Helping develop this coffee with Combat2Coffee has been a fantastic opportunity for the club. “To pick something unique for our staff, customers and stakeholders is something we have never done before. “Cuppa Towen means we as a club are also helping to change the world, one sip at a time.”

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



runningout added 10:49 - Aug 18

being a coffee snob I hope it’s worth it!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments