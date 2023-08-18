U18s at Birmingham

Friday, 18th Aug 2023 10:36

Town’s U18s are in action away against Birmingham City at their Wast Hills training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO midday).

Callum Tongue’s young Blues will be looking to bounce back following last week’s 3-2 home defeat by Crewe Alexandra in their opening Professional Development League Two South game which sees them sitting eighth in the division.

Birmingham won their opening fixture 3-0 away at Cardiff City and as a result top PDL2 North on goal difference.





Photo: Action Images