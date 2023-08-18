Ainsworth: We Can Beat Town If We Play as We Have Been

Friday, 18th Aug 2023 16:08 QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth believes his side is capable of beating the Blues, despite knowing what Town are all about from his time in charge of Wycombe Wanderers. The table-topping Blues, unbeaten in league action since January, visit Loftus Road for QPR’s first Championship home game of the season with the West Londoners having had mixed results in their two matches on the road so far, losing 4-0 at Watford on the opening day before last week’s 2-1 victory at Cardiff City. “Ipswich are a strong team who many people are tipping to be up there,” Ainsworth told the Rangers official website. “Kieran McKenna has done an incredible job in getting Ipswich out of a tough division in League One. He’s a good guy who’s got his own style. “I came up against him at Wycombe and I know what his teams are capable of – we had some good battles. “He’ll also know that my QPR team will be committed and I fully believe we can win the game if we carry on playing like we have been. I’m really enjoying the way the boys are starting to grasp things now.” The Rs are expected to be without striker Lyndon Dykes, who picked up an injury in Wednesday’s last-gasp 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich City. “It was one of those things, Ainsworth reflected. “Initial reports suggested he wasn’t as bad as first feared and taking precaution was the right way to go – but we’re continuing to monitor him. “I’m hoping everyone bar Jimmy Dunne [shoulder injury sustained in pre-season] will be in contention for Saturday. We’ll obviously continue to assess things. “The fans are excited to see Jack Colback. Chris Willock and Jake Clarke-Salter are also hoping to be involved this week – even though Jake might need some minutes playing for the development squad first.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Woolfenthen added 17:10 - Aug 18

with his tactics, we need to be ready to play 120 minutes of football, expect loads of added time 0

