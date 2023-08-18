Tractor Girls Sign Keeper Hartley

Friday, 18th Aug 2023 21:40

Ipswich Town Women have signed keeper Laura Hartley on a one-year contract with the Blues having an option for a further season.

The 22-year-old is the second keeper to join the Tractor Girls this summer following the loan addition of Poppy Soper from Charlton.

Last season’s number on Sarah Quantrill moved on at the end of last season before recently signing for hometown club Norwich City, while Nina Meollo is set to be sent out on loan to gain first-team experience.

Hartley started her career with the Canaries in her native Norfolk before joining Brighton & Hove Albion’s WSL academy.

She quickly broke into the Seagulls' senior side and started Brighton's first ever game in the Women's Super League in September 2018, a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Having made four appearances for the Sussex side, she moved to Lewes initially on loan and then on a permanent basis.

Having made 10 appearances for the Rooks before elbow injuries limited her involvement, Hartley, who will wear the number 31 shirt with Town, left Lewes at the end of last season.





Photo: ITFC