Town Unchanged at QPR

Saturday, 19th Aug 2023 14:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged side for this afternoon’s game against QPR at Loftus Road. As in the previous two league games, Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Janoi Donacien and Leif Davis the full-backs and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Skipper Sam Morsy is joined in the centre of midfield by former Rangers man Massimo Luongo. Behind central striker George Hirst, Wes Burns is on the right, Conor Chaplin in the centre and Nathan Broadhead on the left. Ex-Rs midfielder Dominic Ball is on the bench along with Harry Clarke, who comes in for Greg Leigh, who drops out of the 20-man squad. For the home side, former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell and one-time loan keeper Asmir Begovic start, the latter skippering, while former Blues academy schoolboy Morgan Fox is also in the side. Another ex-loanee, Jack Colback, is on the bench. There’s one change from the team which won 2-1 at Cardiff last week with Lyndon Dykes missing out having picked up a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich and Chris Willock coming into the XI. QPR: Begovic (c), Kakay, Paal, Cook, Willock, Field, Chair, Smith, Fox, Dozzell, Armstrong. Subs: Walsh, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Gubbins, Adomah, Kolli. Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Clarke, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 14:25 - Aug 19

Come onTown, let’s do this! 0

dubblue added 14:27 - Aug 19

Come on you BLUES! 0

Len_Brennan added 14:29 - Aug 19

Strong enough matchday squad; I feel sorry for Greg Leigh though, very unlucky to be left out. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments