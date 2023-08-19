Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Ipswich Town - Half-Time

Saturday, 19th Aug 2023 15:57 The Blues and QPR remain locked at 0-0 at half-time at Loftus Road. Town boss Kieran McKenna named an unchanged side for the third league game in a row with Vaclav Hladky in goal with Janoi Donacien and Leif Davis the full-backs, and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Skipper Sam Morsy was joined in the centre of midfield by former Rangers man Massimo Luongo. Behind central striker George Hirst, Wes Burns was on the right, Conor Chaplin in the centre and Nathan Broadhead on the left.

Ex-Rs midfielder Dominic Ball was on the bench along with Harry Clarke, who came in for Greg Leigh, who dropped out of the 20-man squad. For the home side, former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell and one-time loan keeper Asmir Begovic started, the latter skippering, while former Blues academy schoolboy Morgan Fox was also in the side. Another ex-loanee, Jack Colback, was on the bench. There was one change from the team which won 2-1 at Cardiff last week with Lyndon Dykes missing out having picked up a knock in the 1-0 midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Norwich and Chris Willock coming into the XI. Prior to kick-off, there was a minute’s applause in honour of former QPR players Trevor Francis, John Hollins and Mike Hellawell, all of whom died over the summer. Town, in their orange and black away kit, were forced to defend an early long throw from the right, Fox fouling Davis and then shoving the Blues’ left-back after the free-kick had been awarded. Chaplin struck Town’s first shot in the fourth minute from the edge of the box but the forward’s effort deflected away from goal.

On seven, with the game starting frenetically, Hladky was put under pressure as he sought to clear from inside his six-yard box by Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong, who fouled the Town keeper. The Blues should have gone in front in the 10th minute when Davis whipped over a deep corner from the right which reached Burns, who powered his header well wide with a goal looking almost certain. Within a minute, a cross fell to Chaplin but the forward got the ball caught under his feet but in any case the linesman’s flag was raised. On 12, Donacien surrendered possession to Armstrong just outside the Town box on the right. The Irish U21 international was forced away from goal but eventually, the ball was played back to the youngster, who hit a powerful low shot across Hladky, off his far post, across goal and off the other before being cleared. It was a very fortunate escape for the Blues, who otherwise had been in control in the early stages and the ones prodding and probing for an opening but with Rangers harrying, hassling and giving them little time on the ball. As the quarter hour approached, Hirst cleverly turned away from his man but his 30-yard effort flew well wide. QPR went close for a second time in the 18th minute when Fox sent a looping header goalwards from Ilias Chair’s free-kick but Hladky was able to tip over from under his bar. Following the resultant corner, Paul Smyth was shown the game’s first yellow card for a rash tackle on Chaplin. On 21, Luongo joined Smyth in referee Geoff Eltringham’s book for a foul on Willock with the game going through a scruffy stop-start patch. Town were struggling to get into the Rangers final third with Rangers continuing to press determinedly. On the half hour, the home side again went close to going in front. After some casual play by Woolfenden, Armstrong hit another powerful strike which was saved low down by Hladky with the loose ball cleared ahead of the lurking Chair. Within a minute, Broadhead struck a shot from distance wide with the Welshman still to really get into the game. QPR were on the front foot and after another loose Town pass, this time from Burns on the right, Chair brought the ball forward before hitting a powerful shot over Hladky’s bar. Town were forced into a change in the 37th minute, Donacien having picked up a knock. Clarke took over for his first league action of the season. Soon after, Dozzell played in Chair on the left of the box from where the Moroccan international shot wide from a tight angle. Town went close for the first time in some while in the 44th minute. Following a Davis throw on the left, Hirst exchanged passes with Chaplin before the striker’s effort from the edge of the box looped over. That was the last penalty area action of an under par first half from the Blues, who had started brightly - with Burns missing a golden opportunity to go in front - before being kept in check by the home side’s stifling press. QPR had had the better of the chances from there, largely as a result of Town giving the ball away too casually, and will feel they would have deserved to go in in front. The Blues will have to improve in the second half if their 100 per cent record is to be maintained. QPR: Begovic (c), Kakay, Paal, Cook, Willock, Field, Chair, Smith, Fox, Dozzell, Armstrong. Subs: Walsh, Colback, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Larkeche, Duke-McKenna, Gubbins, Adomah, Kolli. Town: Hladky, Donacien (Clarke 45), Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 16:22 - Aug 19

No doubt KM will have a few well chosen words of advice at half time ; hopefully a sharper ITFC will emerge and display a cutting edge ( particularly in the oppo penalty area) .

COYB 0

