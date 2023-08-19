Ainsworth: There Was Nothing in the Game

Saturday, 19th Aug 2023 19:42 QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth felt there was nothing in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over his side and was gutted they didn’t take something from the match. Conor Chaplin’s goal was enough to see top-of-the-table Town to their third successive Championship win - and their fourth in all competitions - this season. “There was nothing in the game, honestly,” Ainsworth said. “I’m gutted we haven’t got anything out of that game but I’m also hugely happy with the performance, the commitment, the showing of some players and I know that we’re not at full strength yet, which is even better, it gives me more optimism for the season. “How we haven’t scored, Sinclair [Armstrong] hits both posts in one shot, it’s destined to nestle in the corner off one of the posts, and then we miss for a yard out. “We had some really good chances today and if we put them to bed, then I think we put Ipswich to bed, I really do, it’s a different game. “But there’s always hope and Conor Chaplin, what a good player, popped up, right place, right time, poked it through Morgan [Fox]’s legs into the corner and that’s the difference today. “For me, I’ve got to look past the result because of where this club’s been for a year and we’re a mile away from where we were last season, it’s all good to see. “The boys were brilliant, the boys gave me everything, with fitness, with robustness ramping up and actually we’ll probably be at our absolute best after the international break. “We’ve had to take it a little bit slower with everything. I think we’re going to be fine. Write us off at your peril this year.”

Photo: TWTD



JimInGreensboro added 19:48 - Aug 19

True story. Not our best day, but 3 points nonetheless. Lawd, I’d love to see Sinclair Armstrong play under Kieran McKenna. Out there with our chaps and not having to chase hoofers and wrestle through defenders? He’d be other-worldly. Hope his injury is minor. 8

Epiphone added 20:01 - Aug 19

Nothing in the game?Yes there was,one quality strike!! 1

Flight_of_Shefki added 20:09 - Aug 19

We'll see what their 'full strength' contingent consists of when they play us next time at home.



But there is no doubt, that Armstrong chap is a dangerously good player. 4

OliveR16 added 20:21 - Aug 19

Yes, I think Armstrong helped us by pointing up the need for strengthening the centre of defence before the window shuts. 2

jas0999 added 20:23 - Aug 19

He may be right, but ultimately the record books show a 1-0 win to us. 1

blueboy1981 added 20:44 - Aug 19

It did us some good in as much as 3 valuable points, deserved or not, and proved the point that we need to strengthen the Squad - otherwise we’ll wish we had … this is no longer League 1, and Players will need to be on their toes every game.

The Championship is relentless - Leeds next, yes, another ‘tough’ one, as they ALL will be - and tougher as the Autumn / Winter draws on and arrives !! 1

