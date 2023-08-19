|Queens Park Rangers 0 v 1 Ipswich Town
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 19th August 2023 Kick-off 15:00
Ainsworth: There Was Nothing in the Game
Saturday, 19th Aug 2023 19:42
QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth felt there was nothing in the Blues’ 1-0 victory over his side and was gutted they didn’t take something from the match.
Conor Chaplin’s goal was enough to see top-of-the-table Town to their third successive Championship win - and their fourth in all competitions - this season.
“There was nothing in the game, honestly,” Ainsworth said. “I’m gutted we haven’t got anything out of that game but I’m also hugely happy with the performance, the commitment, the showing of some players and I know that we’re not at full strength yet, which is even better, it gives me more optimism for the season.
“How we haven’t scored, Sinclair [Armstrong] hits both posts in one shot, it’s destined to nestle in the corner off one of the posts, and then we miss for a yard out.
“We had some really good chances today and if we put them to bed, then I think we put Ipswich to bed, I really do, it’s a different game.
“But there’s always hope and Conor Chaplin, what a good player, popped up, right place, right time, poked it through Morgan [Fox]’s legs into the corner and that’s the difference today.
“For me, I’ve got to look past the result because of where this club’s been for a year and we’re a mile away from where we were last season, it’s all good to see.
“The boys were brilliant, the boys gave me everything, with fitness, with robustness ramping up and actually we’ll probably be at our absolute best after the international break.
“We’ve had to take it a little bit slower with everything. I think we’re going to be fine. Write us off at your peril this year.”
