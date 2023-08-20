U18s Beaten at Birmingham

Sunday, 20th Aug 2023 11:04 Town’s U18s were beaten 4-2 by Birmingham City at their Wast Hills training ground yesterday. The Blues were already three goals down when Emmanuel Okunowo pulled one back in the 63rd minute. Steven Turner (pictured) made the scoreline 3-2 five minutes later but Frank Tattum completed his hat-trick two minutes from time to seal the three points for the home side, who top Professional Development League Two North with the Blues eighth in the South division.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments