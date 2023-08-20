Tractor Girls Net Deep in Injury Time to Claim Opening Day Win

Sunday, 20th Aug 2023 17:47

Megan Wearing netted a dramatic 102nd-minute winner moments after skipper Bonnie Horwood had seen a penalty saved as Ipswich Town Women came from behind to beat Cardiff City 2-1 in their opening game of the season at Ocean Park Arena.

Town had gone behind in the first minute via a controversial goal, the referee allowing the Bluebirds to take quick free-kick on the edge of the box, Phoebie Poole finding the net uncontested.

But the Blues levelled 11 minutes later when Leah Mitchell headed into the net through a crowd of players from a corner on the right.

In the second half, the game was halted for more than 10 minutes due to a Cardiff player suffering an injury which saw her stretchered off.

And in the ninth minute of the resultant added-on time Town were awarded a penalty, however, Horwood’s spot-kick was saved.

The Tractor Girls seemed destined to have to settle for a point but in the 12th additional minute, Scotland U19 international Wearing finished at the back post after the Welsh side had failed to deal with a corner.

Town still had another 10 minutes of injury time to see out before the referee’s whistle confirmed a victory on the road, which will delight manager Joe Sheehan, who told TWTD in a wide-ranging interview on Friday that the focus going into the game was making a good start to the season.

Town: Soper, Boswell, Mitchell, Wearing, Hughes, Horwood (c), Robertson, Barker (Turner 86 (Evans 108), Doe (Ev Williams 86), Peskett, Thomas. Unused: Hartley.





Photo: Matchday Images