Ndaba's Killie Add Celtic Win to Rangers Success
Monday, 21st Aug 2023 10:13
On-loan Blues defender Corrie Ndaba, who is with Kilmarnock for the season, added a victory over Celtic at Rugby Park in the Scottish League Cup yesterday to the win against Rangers two weeks ago.
Ndaba, 23, helped Killie to a 1-0 Scottish Premiership victory at home to the Ibrox club a fortnight ago and on Sunday beat the Bhoys by the same scoreline.
The Dubliner, who was at left-back, picked up a knock towards the end of yesterday's match, which he hopes is nothing serious.
Ndaba is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season.
Elsewhere, on-loan Blues midfielder Panutche Camara missed Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Port Vale with a foot problem.
“He’s played two games in a week and just felt something under his foot,” manager Dean Holden explained to the South London Press. “It was a real risk if he had done any further damage it could’ve been a mid to long-term injury.
“We had to be really mindful of that. Unfortunately Pan missed out. Hopefully we’ll get him through this week and get him back for the Oxford game.”
Meanwhile, Gassan Ahadme continued his impressive start to his spell with Cambridge United as the U’s beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 on Saturday.
Ahadme didn’t add to his two goals in his previous two League One games but again caught the eye as Mark Bonner’s side maintained their 100 per cent record start and sit top the League One table on goal difference.
Former Town keeper Harry Wright has joined Northern Premier League Witton Albion having left Fleetwood in June 2022 after a year at the Highbury Stadium.
