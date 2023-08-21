Villa Winger Linked With Blues But Looks Set to Join Hull City
Monday, 21st Aug 2023 16:13
The Blues are reported to be among the clubs rivalling Hull City for Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene.
Over the weekend, it emerged that the Tigers were closing in on signing the 21-year-old in a deal worth around £5 million.
And this morning, The Athletic, reported that Town and Stoke have also shown interest.
However, according to the Hull Daily Mail, the Tigers are now “on the cusp” of signing Philogene and one-time Town trialist Keinan Davis in a £6 million deal.
Despite manager Unai Emery being keen to keep Philogene as part of his squad, the Londoner is keen to move on to play more regular first-team football and Villa are said to be willing to allow him to move on for the right price.
Former England U19 and U20 international Philogene, who has two years left on his Villa contract, joined the Birmingham club’s academy from the Pro:Direct Academy and has spent spells on loan with Stoke and last season with Cardiff City, making 27 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five times.
For Villa, he has made one senior cup start and five sub appearances, including an 87th-minute appearance in the opening-day 5-1 defeat at Newcastle.
Another forward may well be on manager Kieran McKenna's list before the transfer window closes on September 1st with Kyle Edwards having been made available for either loan or permanent transfer.
Another centre forward and a centre-back are almost certainly top of McKenna's wishlist before the window shuts.
Meanwhile, a number of Oxford United sources are linking the U’s with Blues left-back Greg Leigh.
The 28-year-old Jamaica international joined Town in the summer of 2022 after leaving Morecambe and has been an important member of the squad, although with his league starts limited to only four due to the form of Leif Davis.
In addition to those four League One starts, Leigh has made 12 sub appearances and six cup starts, scoring one goal.
Town would be very reluctant to part with Leigh without having brought in a replacement of a similar quality.
Photo: Nurphoto
