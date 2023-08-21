Hladky in Team of the Week
Monday, 21st Aug 2023 16:20
Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in the 1-0 win at QPR on Saturday.
The Czech made a number of impressive stops as he continued his excellent start to the season having come into the side for the injured Christian Walton.
Last week, Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns were named in the select XI for their performances in the 2-0 home win against Stoke.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]