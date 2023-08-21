Hladky in Team of the Week

Monday, 21st Aug 2023 16:20 Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in the 1-0 win at QPR on Saturday. The Czech made a number of impressive stops as he continued his excellent start to the season having come into the side for the injured Christian Walton. Last week, Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns were named in the select XI for their performances in the 2-0 home win against Stoke.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 16:34 - Aug 21

Fully deserved. It’s his time so Nice one Vaclav! 2

barrystedmunds added 16:49 - Aug 21

I have an issue with all that yellow and green! It was only Millwall after all!!! 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:57 - Aug 21

Agree Barry, I watched the 2nd half and Millwall were appalling! 0

JewellintheTown added 17:06 - Aug 21

With all that green and gold, it looks like a Christmas tree, with Hladky as the trunk. 0

