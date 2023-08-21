Former Blues Midfielder Downes Joins Saints
Monday, 21st Aug 2023 17:10
Former Blues midfielder Flynn Downes has joined Southampton on loan for the season from West Ham United.
The 24-year-old is reunited with his former Swansea boss Russell Martin at St Mary’s having been taken to Wales from Town for £1.4 million in the summer of 2021.
That figure was boosted by a further around £1.5 million when Downes joined the Hammers, who he supported as a boy, last summer for an initial £9 million with Town having had a 20 per cent sell-on in the original deal.
“The ambition for the club is obviously to get promoted, to get back in the Premier League, and that enticed me a lot,” Downes told the Saints’ official website.
“Obviously I’ve worked with the gaffer before. Him, Gilly [former Town first-team coach Matt Gill, now Southampton assistant manager], Deano [Dean Thornton, goalkeeping coach], Ben [Parker, first-team tactics & insights analyst], I’ve worked with them and I know what they’re about.
“Their attention to detail, the way they play, what they demand of us players – it’s just such a good environment to be in, so it’s a no brainer really.”
Director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Flynn is a really dynamic player and someone who will add a lot of quality in midfield.
“He’s got a great relationship with Russell and his coaching staff already, which means he also comes in with a real understanding of the system and how we want to play, which is ideal for both us and him.
“He’s a young guy, but with plenty of experience already, including in the Premier League, so he’s coming here at a good point in his career and is someone who can help us now but who also has that potential to continue developing.”
Academy product Downes will come up against the Blues when Town travel to St Mary’s on Tuesday 19th September.
We understand the Blues had a tentative look at the possibility of bringing Downes back to Portman Road on loan early in the summer but the matter got no further than that.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]