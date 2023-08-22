Vote TWTD! Football Content Awards Nominations Open



Nominations are now open for the Football Content Awards 2023. Fans can nominate their favourite podcasts, vloggers, bloggers, websites or general football media in numerous categories via the Football Content Awards website, on Twitter or Instagram prior to midnight on Sunday 3rd September. You can vote via each of those routes rather than being limited to just one. TWTD was nominated in the Best Club Content Creator in the Football League section in 2021 and would most appreciate your votes in that category again this year. On Twitter, tweet the format, “I am voting in @The_FCAs for @twtduk in Best Club Content Creator (Football League)”. And for the first time, you can vote for Life’s a Pitch TV in the Best Podcast Football League section. On Twitter, tweet the format, “I am voting in @The_FCAs for @lifesapitchtv in Best Podcast (Football League)”. The finalists will be announced at midday on Monday 25th September before voting opens with Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each section. The awards ceremony takes place at Anfield on November 16th. Last year, the club was nominated in the Best Football Club - Football League category and skipper Sam Morsy was shortlisted in the Best Footballer - Football League section. The Football Content Awards started life as the Football Blogging Awards in 2012 before being renamed. TWTD was a finalist in the Best Forum category in 2014.

Photo: Action Images



ButchersBrokenNose added 11:06 - Aug 22

I really enjoy the content that TWTD (and now "Life's a Pitch") provides, and I'm going to be voting for them. Phil, Gav, Mark, and the rest of the team put in a lot of hours so that we can have a quality site with news and information that we can trust. Take a look at what some other teams in this division (and above!) have to put up with, and you'll see just how lucky we are. I hope you would join me in voting for them so they can receive the recognition they deserve. Thanks. 0

