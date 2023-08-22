U21s Host Birmingham City

Tuesday, 22nd Aug 2023 10:42

Town’s U21s are in home Professional Development League Two South action for the first time this season when they take on Birmingham City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright will be looking to bounce back from last Tuesday’s 6-0 defeat at Sheffield United in their opening fixture.

Entry is free with the game played on the Bent Lane side of the training ground.





Photo: TWTD