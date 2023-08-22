Manly Set For Leiston Loan

Tuesday, 22nd Aug 2023 16:39

TWTD understands Blues youngster Jack Manly is set to join Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston on a youth loan.

Manly, 18, has made one senior appearance for the Blues, as a sub in the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020.

The midfielder is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 having signed his first professional deal in October 2021.





TWTD