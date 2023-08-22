U21s Beaten By Birmingham

Tuesday, 22nd Aug 2023 16:39 Town's U21 side were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City at Bent Lane on Tuesday afternoon. Romelle Donovan gave the visitors an early lead before Jacob Mazionis (pictured) equalised, only for Junior Dixon to secure what turned out to be the winner. John McGreal and David Wright named trialist Ben Sangare in defence, with the former Port Vale youngster previously appearing at Braintree and at Stowmarket in pre-season friendlies. Striker Gerrard Buabo was on the bench following a lengthy time out through injury. Town fell behind after just four minutes following some confusion at the back which allowed the impressive 16-year-old Donovan to nip in and find the top corner from the edge of the box. After last week's 6-0 thrashing at Sheffield United, it was the worst possible start but to their credit, the young Blues dug in and pulled themselves level just eight minutes later. Fin Corrigan, who is currently out on loan at Hemel Hempstead but got some more minutes back with Town today, took a corner from the left side and Mazionis rose highest to power his header past keeper Bradley Mayo. Osman Foyo then hit a good shot from outside the area that Mayo did well to save, but Town fell behind again on 20. Dixon twisted and turned on the edge of the Town area before hitting a low shot which found the bottom corner of the net. Just after the half-hour mark Corrigan latched onto a precise through ball from Ryan Carr, but the former Wales U15 and U16 international blazed over under pressure from a visiting defender. The only other chance of note came in first-half stoppage time when Harry Barbrook's low cross from the left found Foyo, but he was left frustrated after lifting his shot over from a good position. Town continued to push forward after the break with Corrigan just off target following good work from Foyo, and Harry Barbrook then cutting in and shooting straight at Mayo. Sub Rio Morgan almost made an instant impact with a low snapshot from just inside the box, but Mayo got down sharply to push the ball just wide of the target. On 68 a long ball forward from Blues keeper Woody Williamson found Foyo, but his attempted lob was comfortably gathered by the back-tracking visiting keeper. Williamson then made a good block at his near post soon after to keep Town in the game and they kept on pushing, with Foyo again testing Mayo late on. Birmingham were evidently trying to defend and hold onto their lead at all costs but in the sixth minute of stoppage time, sub Buabo beat Mayo to a bouncing ball forward on the edge of the box, only for the striker to see the ball roll inches wide of the post. Overall Town will probably feel as though they should have secured a point from the game, but the visitors defended well and were ultimately too difficult to break down for a second time. Carr and captain Barbrook caught the eye in midfield with some driving runs forward and some strong tackling throughout, with first-team boss Kieran McKenna and his coaching team watching most of the first half. U21s: Williamson, Lavin (O'Connor 61), H Barbrook, Sangare, Mazionis, F Barbrook, Valentine, Carr, Corrigan (Buabo 73), Foyo, Taylor (Morgan 61). Unused: Haddoch, Binns.

Photo: Matchday Images



