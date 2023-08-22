Town in Talks to Sign Manchester United's Williams

Tuesday, 22nd Aug 2023 18:03 Town are in talks regarding the signing of Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams. The move, understood to be a loan, is not yet done with the parties still in discussion. If it goes through, the switch will allow Greg Leigh to leave the Blues to join Oxford United, as reported yesterday. Williams came through the academy at Old Trafford, where Blues boss Kieran McKenna worked prior to joining Town, and has made 30 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, including 13 Premier League starts, the most recent in 2020/21. Last season, the 22-year-old made one senior appearance for United, as a late sub in a Carabao Cup victory over Burnley and he is yet to have any involvement this season. Manchester-born Williams, who although right-footed prefers to play on the left, spent the 2012/22 season on loan at Norwich City during their Premier League relegation season, making 25 starts and four sub appearances. Williams, who is 5ft 7in tall, is contracted to United until next summer with the club having an option for a further season. Earlier in the week, Saturday's opponents Leeds United were credited with interest in the full-back.

Photo: Sipa USA



VanDusen added 18:12 - Aug 22

Ex-Norwich? No thank you. -26

bluearmy78 added 18:14 - Aug 22

Definitely will add that extra bit of strength to the squad but can’t see him starting over Leif based on current form, unless McKenna sees him playing in a different position 5

ShropshireBluenago09 added 18:15 - Aug 22

Would be a quality signing, knows McKenna, get it done. 3

SuffolkBlue88 added 18:16 - Aug 22

Oh grow up VanDusen. What a pathetic comment to make. Doesn’t matter who he played for - what matters is what he brings to the team and how he performs on the pitch. Get behind the lads for goodness sake 19

CustardCream added 18:17 - Aug 22

Solid option and can cover RB while JD and Clarke are injured, means we won’t have to rely on ball for too long. As long as this doesn’t mean Leif is off then I’m all for it 5

bigolconnor added 18:19 - Aug 22

He has looked quality whenever I’ve seen him on the telly. He has also made a bunch of premier league starts. Another quality young addition if we get it done. 5

itfckenty added 18:19 - Aug 22

Tbf, I've seen him play a few times for utd before and has always held is own in the games he has played. For this level I'd say he was a decent player. Would be good cover. (Plus McK will know his strengths) 2

BLUEBEAT added 18:19 - Aug 22

2012/22 season. That was a long one! 4

Bluedocker added 18:21 - Aug 22

That was a long season he spent on loan to Norwich and hes only 22 0

gosblue added 18:24 - Aug 22

Would add tactical options, whether pushing Davis forward (like Burns) or shoring up the defence to see out a result. 0

Nigeglos added 18:25 - Aug 22

Bit of an odd one really. Not a position would have thought we were desperate to fill.

Perhaps as above, maybe he won't play there.



Does say something about our side that someone who has played a number of games in the Prem is not a shoe in. 0

Freddies_Ears added 18:26 - Aug 22

Cover for both sides. Leigh also covered LCB, so I wonder if Baggott won't get loaned out... 1

itfcskayman added 18:27 - Aug 22

Can’t grumble at this. Clearly a player McKenna knows very well. Although Leigh has done well when called upon I would certainly see this as an improvement to the squad. Premier League experience and another young lad with lots of potential. 1

Teevo2 added 18:31 - Aug 22

agree with Freddies_Ears, Williams being able to play both sides is really useful cover and makes me think Baggott will stay unless we have another CB signing targeted 0

VanDusen added 18:31 - Aug 22

Calm down Suffolk blue I was being a bit tongue in cheek.



But more seriously - when has a Norwich player coming to us ever worked out? Andy Marshall was the worst keeper we've had - possibly ever. John Deehan and Kevin Lisbie were disappointingly grey for us.



Probably the only truly successful player to have been at Norwich and then come to us is Clive Baker - and he (a) barely played for Norwich and (b) was an accidental find as he was only ever supposed to be reserve keeper.



Personally I think it affects psychology of the player and the club and not worth the risk. And that's not being childish. -3

Billysherlockblue added 18:34 - Aug 22

Cover for harry clarke aswell i think. Would be a great signing imo 1

whymark4lazio0 added 18:37 - Aug 22

I expect Brandon is seen as a quality player to help Leif Davis get through what will be a long, hard season. I suspect Leif and Wes Burns have close to the most physcially demanding roles in the team. To reduce the risk of injury and/or burn-out, they will probably both need to be rested at some stage. 0

Naylorsrightboot added 18:38 - Aug 22

Bit underwhelming this is. We had perfectly good cover at left back. I guess Leigh wants to play more games. Trouble is we are messing about signing a left back when we plainly need another striker another centre back and a right sided player more urgently. Leigh wanting to go means we are taking time out for this when other areas need our attention more. -2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:42 - Aug 22

Noting that Williams is out of contract next summer (albeit with the option for a further year). My guess is KMcK has spoken to his old coaching colleagues and there is a view to a permanent signing next summer if he does well. If he hasn't played much in last year or so for Man U he's probably surplus to requirements but Man U are looking out for his future. Just speculation of course. 0

martin587 added 18:45 - Aug 22

He was only a Loan player at Norwich so not a real connection.Some people need to grow up with stupid comments.If the Boss thinks he’s good enough then that’s fine by me. 2

churchmans added 18:46 - Aug 22

Some of you need to read the post again!

This potential loan signing is good competition/cover for leisure Davis and will allow Greg leigh to leave with a possible fee as he wants to play regular!

And as KM has all the info on him it is a win win for everybody if it happens!!!



Jees not that hard!! 1

therein61 added 18:47 - Aug 22

If Leigh is going to Oxford then it's a no brainer he's a tidy player who gives excellent back up

just what we need to do in all positions. 1

martin587 added 18:47 - Aug 22

He’s under 23 can you not see the logic for goodness sake. 0

churchmans added 18:47 - Aug 22

LEIF!!! predictive text!! Although leisure Davis sounds quite apt and cool LOL 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:51 - Aug 22

My only objection to him having played for Norwich is the knowledge some of our fans will be on his back and hope he fails. All clubs have idiots in their fans ranks. 1

