Share Your Football Memories

Wednesday, 23rd Aug 2023 17:18 Suffolk Artlink is looking for people to share their footballing memories to create four memory boxes for Extra Time, an intergenerational creative heritage project which will see images and audio clips of personal anecdotes displayed in museums, archive offices, care homes and schools to share the rich grassroots experiences of football in Suffolk. The project is being delivered by Suffolk Artlink in partnership with Suffolk Archives with support from Chronicle Digital Storytelling, while a number of local football heritage groups are also backing the project. The memories collected are in the form of a simple photograph and associated audio voice recording of one to two minutes’ duration. The photo and recording should be related in some way to football in Suffolk. Stories can either be recorded yourself using a smartphone or computer or by arranging recording sessions to record memories face-to-face. The audio will subsequently be reviewed and edited for inclusion in the project and then preserved in four interactive memory boxes and also presented online and preserved in the Suffolk Archives. One of the boxes is specifically for women’s stories of football. Extra Time is about the grassroots experiences of football in general, not just professional teams and events. Ideally, they should have a reference to Suffolk. You can download a fact sheet with further details here. If you’re interested in taking part or need further help, want to discuss an idea for your story or would like to know about the pre-arranged recording sessions, contact John Royle from Chronicle Digital Storytelling via john@chroniclestories.co.uk or 07752 191710. Chronicle works with individuals and organisations to help preserve life stories and social history. Suffolk Artlink is a participatory arts charity working with communities across Suffolk and beyond, encouraging people to get involved, make connections and live well.

