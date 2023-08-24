Williams at Town Today as Blues Close in On Fifth Signing
Thursday, 24th Aug 2023 09:23
Blues target Brandon Williams travelled to Suffolk last night with the left-back’s loan move from Manchester United expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours.
We understand the 22-year-old stayed overnight in Ipswich and will continue talks and undergo a medical at Town today ahead of the completion of the season-long switch, which is understood to include an option to buy.
Confirmation of that deal will see Blues left-back Greg Leigh join Oxford United on a permanent basis with the League One U’s believed to be paying a small fee for the 28-year-old Jamaica international.
Williams, who will become the club's fifth senior signing of the summer, came through the academy at Old Trafford, where Blues boss Kieran McKenna worked with him, and has made 30 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, including 13 Premier League starts, the most recent in 2020/21.
Last season, Williams made one senior appearance for United, as a late sub in a Carabao Cup victory over Burnley and he is yet to have any involvement this season.
Manchester-born Williams, who although right-footed prefers to play on the left, spent the 2012/22 season on loan at Norwich City during their Premier League relegation season, making 25 starts and four sub appearances.
The stint at Carrow Road ended unhappily when he was abused by a group of Canaries supporters who had waited for him outside the ground following his final game, a 4-0 home defeat by West Ham.
Williams subsequently posted posted a photo of his dog, apparently as a warning, and a middle finger gesture on social media before later removing the posts and issuing a more conciliatory statement.
The 5ft 7in tall defender, whose cousin is Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett, is contracted to United until next summer with the club having an option for a further season.
Saturday's opponents Leeds United were recently credited with interest in the full-back, who was spotted at Town’s opening fixture of the season at Sunderland.
Set-to-depart Leigh joined Town in the summer of 2022 after leaving Morecambe and has been an important and popular member of the squad, although with his league starts limited to only four due to the form of Leif Davis.
In addition to those four League One starts, Leigh has made 12 sub appearances and six cup starts, scoring one goal.
Photo: Sipa USA
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]