Williams at Town Today as Blues Close in On Fifth Signing

Thursday, 24th Aug 2023 09:23 Blues target Brandon Williams travelled to Suffolk last night with the left-back’s loan move from Manchester United expected to be confirmed within the next 24 hours. We understand the 22-year-old stayed overnight in Ipswich and will continue talks and undergo a medical at Town today ahead of the completion of the season-long switch, which is understood to include an option to buy. Confirmation of that deal will see Blues left-back Greg Leigh join Oxford United on a permanent basis with the League One U’s believed to be paying a small fee for the 28-year-old Jamaica international. Williams, who will become the club's fifth senior signing of the summer, came through the academy at Old Trafford, where Blues boss Kieran McKenna worked with him, and has made 30 first-team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, including 13 Premier League starts, the most recent in 2020/21. Last season, Williams made one senior appearance for United, as a late sub in a Carabao Cup victory over Burnley and he is yet to have any involvement this season. Manchester-born Williams, who although right-footed prefers to play on the left, spent the 2012/22 season on loan at Norwich City during their Premier League relegation season, making 25 starts and four sub appearances. The stint at Carrow Road ended unhappily when he was abused by a group of Canaries supporters who had waited for him outside the ground following his final game, a 4-0 home defeat by West Ham. Williams subsequently posted posted a photo of his dog, apparently as a warning, and a middle finger gesture on social media before later removing the posts and issuing a more conciliatory statement. The 5ft 7in tall defender, whose cousin is Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Zelfa Barrett, is contracted to United until next summer with the club having an option for a further season. Saturday's opponents Leeds United were recently credited with interest in the full-back, who was spotted at Town’s opening fixture of the season at Sunderland. Set-to-depart Leigh joined Town in the summer of 2022 after leaving Morecambe and has been an important and popular member of the squad, although with his league starts limited to only four due to the form of Leif Davis. In addition to those four League One starts, Leigh has made 12 sub appearances and six cup starts, scoring one goal.

Dissboyitfc added 09:29 - Aug 24

Excellent news! Although sad to see Greg Leigh leave, but that’s football! 8

IPSWICHMOUSE added 09:35 - Aug 24

Great loan signing & we will end up buying him i think. Young , Kmc knows him well ,played in the Prem , so nothing to fear for this lad. COYB...ITID.. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 09:36 - Aug 24

He’s reported on £65k a week with United, I wonder how much of that we’ll be paying this season? Regardless, very happy at the quality of the players we’re now signing. Players like Hawkins and Drinan should never, ever have put on the blue of Ipswich Town. What a turnaround!! 1

NITFC added 09:36 - Aug 24

Surely just back up for Leif? 1

iaintaylorx added 09:46 - Aug 24

The more I think about this signing, the more I get excited. Definitely paves the way for Leigh to Oxford which is a shame, but he is good cover for Davis, and without being disrespectful to Leigh he is better cover with an abundance of Premier League experience compared to our current squad. He will push Harry Clarke on too at right back, but also will push Burns on and maybe McKenna might see him as an RWB and play a back 5. Plenty if positional cover and a very good player! COYB! 1

PhuketPete added 09:52 - Aug 24

He may start as backup but I reckon if things work out, that he’d become first choice LB, allowing Leif to move into midfield left side role in front of Williams. Remember KM had Leif playing further up in pre season. This would be a Left side equivalent of Wes in front of Harry. But with KMc.. master strategist and tactician - who knows !! 0

PhuketPete added 09:52 - Aug 24

hoppy added 09:57 - Aug 24

The middle finger gesture is the one that really upset the Norwich family, as they, of course, don’t have a ‘middle’ finger with having 6 digits on each hand… 7

BobbyBell added 09:59 - Aug 24

With the new extensive injury times we could well see him and Leif sharing the role. What a subs bench we have these days!! 2

Stu_boy added 10:03 - Aug 24

Hopefully, he'll net the winner against that lot 2

MickMillsTash added 10:05 - Aug 24

I looked at our bench on Saturday and thought who is going to come off it and change the game.

The Peterborough player looks decent but Im not betting much of the MMTash family inheritance on Harness or Jackson at this level. -3

ArnieM added 10:06 - Aug 24

Welcome Brandon…. You’re a Cult hero already my friend. 0

Ipswich1977 added 10:07 - Aug 24

Really sad to see Greg Leigh go. When he has played he has always done so well.



Never knew that about the situation with the fans at Norwich. This will make it all the more better for us fans when we play them!



chepstowblue added 10:28 - Aug 24

It's a strange one for me. A young man(with obviously a bit of attitude and ego) who won't fancy being on the bench in the championship, but who is unlikely to oust Davis. Very saddened to see Greg Leigh departing as he was a more than adequate replacement. I'm glad that he's realised that he's too good to be sat on his ass every week, and Oxford could be a very good marriage for him. I'm reserving judgment on this episode but can't say I'm ecstatic. -2

