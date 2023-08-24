Leigh Completes Oxford Switch

Thursday, 24th Aug 2023 16:04 Left-back Greg Leigh has completed his permanent move to Oxford United, signing a two-year deal. The switch, for an officially undisclosed fee, had been expected following the Blues’ recruitment of Brandon Williams from Manchester United. “It’s exciting,” Leigh told Oxford’s official website. “I’ve played against Oxford a few times now and they are always really good on the ball and looking to get on the front foot. “I met with Liam Manning and he talked me through where the club sees itself not just this year but in the future, and that really sold it to me. I can’t wait to be involved.” Oxford boss and former Town academy midfielder and coach Manning added: “Greg is a really accomplished left-back and a terrific character. He brings that balance down the left, has had success at this level and knows the division. “With Ciaron Brown doing so well there we now have serious competition in that position, which will be another big positive for us.” Ed Waldron, the U’s head of recruitment, continued: “Greg has power, a natural physicality to his game and is someone we identified a while back. “He likes to get forward, but he also understands the defensive side of playing at left-back. He has such a positive personality and we are really happy to have got the deal done.” Leigh joined Town in the summer of 2022 after leaving Morecambe and was an important and popular member of the squad, but with his league starts limited to only four due to the form of Leif Davis. In addition to those four League One starts, Leigh made 12 sub appearances and six cup starts, scoring one goal. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Tyreece John-Jules is reportedly close to joining League One Derby County on loan from parent club Arsenal.

Photo: Gepa Pictures



stiffy501 added 16:08 - Aug 24

Never let us down, sorry to see the lad go, good luck n thanks Greg !! 3

Suffolkboy added 16:10 - Aug 24

Best of good luck ! Enjoy your football,do well again !

COYB 3

Flight_of_Shefki added 16:11 - Aug 24

This is great news for Greg, but a sad day really - I really rate him. Thanks for your service, I'm sure the Blue Army wish you well going forward. 2

Churchman added 16:16 - Aug 24

Good luck Greg. Top bloke and a good player too. 4

itfcskayman added 16:18 - Aug 24

Completely understandable move. He’s too good to not be playing, always reliable when he was needed. I think the Williams is more than just cover for Davis. He’s right footed so playing on the right will be no problem. It can free up Jackson in his natural position and maybe even Burns in one the slots behind the striker… lots of possibilities, a very versatile squad 2

cressi added 16:25 - Aug 24

Good Luck to Greg Leigh. A player who did a good job when called upon, But the ceiling with Clarke, Davis and Williams is so much higher to get promoted you have to improve. 1

blueplumber added 16:26 - Aug 24

Liked him a lot. Best of luck.

Too good to not play I suppose at his stage in career 2

Foreverdon_Blue added 16:27 - Aug 24

This is a shame as Greg was a good player but understandable he wants to play much more regularly. Good luck at Oxford! 0

Nigeglos added 16:39 - Aug 24

If you look at the history of Bristol city, most deals were an undisclosed fee. It's the way Ashton chooses to operate.

All the best to greg 0

