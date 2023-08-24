Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Six - David Sheepshanks

Thursday, 24th Aug 2023 21:11 The sixth edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest David Sheepshanks is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Sheepshanks, chairman between 1995 and 2009, guiding the club to promotion to the Premier League and then a UEFA Cup spot the following season, spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: Life's a Pitch TV



