Food Bank Collection Ahead of Leeds Match

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 09:25

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks will be holding their fourth community food collection ahead of Saturday’s game against Leeds United at Portman Road.

Supporters will have the opportunity to donate food items in the FanZone and by the Sir Bobby Robson statue for local Suffolk charity partner, Families in Need (FIND).

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks are aiming to build on the generosity fans showed during last season’s collections. At the final home game of last season, the 6-0 thrashing of Exeter which confirmed promotion, more than £1,300 was raised and 12 crates of food donated.

The fan-led, independent group is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty.

More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans Supporting Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes.

The national campaign is run under the premise of Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours - it doesn't have a race or a religion, it doesn't have a creed, it doesn't have a gender.

Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here.





Photo: ITFC