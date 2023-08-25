U18s Host Hull City

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 09:34

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Hull City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The young Blues will be looking for their first win of the season following defeats in their opening two fixtures, 3-2 at home to Crewe and then last week 4-2 at Birmingham.

The Tigers have similar results in their first two matches, having lost 4-0 at QPR before a 2-1 reverse at Birmingham on Tuesday.





Photo: Blair Ferguson