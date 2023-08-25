Donacien Out, Burgess and Hirst Facing Fitness Tests

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 14:35 Full-back Janoi Donacien has been ruled out of Saturday’s home game with Leeds United with a the groin injury he suffered at QPR last week, while Cameron Burgess and George Hirst are both doubts. Donacien limped off in the first half of the Blues’ 1-0 win at Loftus Road last weekend and manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that the St Lucia international will miss the visit by the Whites. “He’s not going to make it for the weekend,” he said. “Small groin strain on top of some other issues in and around that area that he has. Possible for Cardiff, but not available for tomorrow.” McKenna says Burgess and Hirst have also picked up problems and will be assessed before the match. “We have a couple, who we need to check for tomorrow,” he continued. “Cameron Burgess has a little issue with his ankle and George Hurst has an issue with his adductor, so both will have checks in the morning to see whether they’re available for the game.” Regarding Harry Clarke, who came on for Donacien in the 37th minute against QPR, having missed the previous week's game against Stoke with an ongoing achilles problem which is being managed, McKenna added: “We think it's moving in the right direction. Last week he was probably pre-planned to play maybe 30 minutes and it ended up probably more like 60-plus. “In the end, it was good for him because he came through it no problems. He's trained well this week, still modifying him a little bit. But it's certainly moving in the right direction. So he's ready for tomorrow.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bazza8564 added 14:40 - Aug 25

Suspect checking in the morning means they "should" be ok, fingers crossed

2

rugbytomc added 14:54 - Aug 25

Hirst out would be a huge blow. Makes you realises that only having two recognised strikers probably isn’t enough so I expect we’ll address that in the next week 3

ArnieM added 15:09 - Aug 25

So, like I’ve been saying we need x2 CB’s. Just a couple of injuries changes everything about our back line

0

IPSWICHMOUSE added 15:11 - Aug 25

Cue, Brandon Williams........ 0

Naylorsrightboot added 15:16 - Aug 25

We need that striker and centre back. If both Hirst and Burgess are out it will show how weak we are in those areas. Hopefully 2 signings next week before the deadline. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments