Donacien Out, Burgess and Hirst Facing Fitness Tests
Friday, 25th Aug 2023 14:35
Full-back Janoi Donacien has been ruled out of Saturday’s home game with Leeds United with a the groin injury he suffered at QPR last week, while Cameron Burgess and George Hirst are both doubts.
Donacien limped off in the first half of the Blues’ 1-0 win at Loftus Road last weekend and manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that the St Lucia international will miss the visit by the Whites.
“He’s not going to make it for the weekend,” he said. “Small groin strain on top of some other issues in and around that area that he has. Possible for Cardiff, but not available for tomorrow.”
McKenna says Burgess and Hirst have also picked up problems and will be assessed before the match.
“We have a couple, who we need to check for tomorrow,” he continued. “Cameron Burgess has a little issue with his ankle and George Hurst has an issue with his adductor, so both will have checks in the morning to see whether they’re available for the game.”
Regarding Harry Clarke, who came on for Donacien in the 37th minute against QPR, having missed the previous week's game against Stoke with an ongoing achilles problem which is being managed, McKenna added: “We think it's moving in the right direction. Last week he was probably pre-planned to play maybe 30 minutes and it ended up probably more like 60-plus.
“In the end, it was good for him because he came through it no problems. He's trained well this week, still modifying him a little bit. But it's certainly moving in the right direction. So he's ready for tomorrow.”
Photo: Matchday Images
