McKenna: We Still Feel We'd Like Two or Three More

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 14:43 Boss Kieran McKenna would like to make two or three more additions before the transfer window closes next Friday. Earlier this week, Brandon Williams came in on loan from Manchester United, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer. Asked whether he has other areas where he’d still like to add players, McKenna said: “There are, I think we’ve been clear on that right the way through, so we still feel like there are two or three additions that we’d like to make. “There’s obviously a week left, so let’s see where we get to. It’s not the time to reflect too much now, we’ve got Leeds tomorrow, full focus on that, and the club will work very hard next week to add quality to the squad and let’s see we are come this time next week. “As I’ve said before, I know what we have in the building and I know how hard the boys are working and my focus today is on helping them for tomorrow.”

Photo: TWTD



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:55 - Aug 25

Fingers crossed. I do feel we need a couple more at least to be consistently competitive. But let's deal with Leeds first. 3

missingsuffolk added 15:02 - Aug 25

I love the determination, and how the club is following through. So good. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 15:12 - Aug 25

Agree on additional numbers, but by the same token I hope we see the all guns blazing Ladapo tomorrow versus the lacklustre version we have seen a couple of times this season. Huge opportunity for him if Hirst is injured....has to take it and take pressure off recruitment. 1

Naylorsrightboot added 15:19 - Aug 25

Ladapo isn’t the answer if Hirst is out. The 2 are night and day. We need another striker badly and another centre half before next Friday. 1

jas0999 added 15:20 - Aug 25

A striker and a centre back are absolute musts. Already looking a bit lacking in defensive numbers with injuries. Same up front. 0

