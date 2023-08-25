McKenna: We Still Feel We'd Like Two or Three More
Friday, 25th Aug 2023 14:43
Boss Kieran McKenna would like to make two or three more additions before the transfer window closes next Friday.
Earlier this week, Brandon Williams came in on loan from Manchester United, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer.
Asked whether he has other areas where he’d still like to add players, McKenna said: “There are, I think we’ve been clear on that right the way through, so we still feel like there are two or three additions that we’d like to make.
“There’s obviously a week left, so let’s see where we get to. It’s not the time to reflect too much now, we’ve got Leeds tomorrow, full focus on that, and the club will work very hard next week to add quality to the squad and let’s see we are come this time next week.
“As I’ve said before, I know what we have in the building and I know how hard the boys are working and my focus today is on helping them for tomorrow.”
