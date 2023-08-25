McKenna: Leigh an Important Part of a Successful Squad, Oxford is a Good Move

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 15:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna has paid tribute to left-back Greg Leigh, who left the Blues yesterday to join Oxford United. Leigh, 28, has signed a two-year deal with the U’s having spent a year at Portman Road in which he may not have been a regular starter but where he made a significant impact on and off the field as the Blues won promotion to the Championship. “He was an important part of the successful squad last season. I think everyone involved in that campaign will have fond memories and the club will have fond memories of them. “I think it's a very good move for Greg. He expressed the desire early in the summer to seek more regular first-team football and he had an offer from Oxford that he thought was very good for him. “And in that situation, we want everyone to be fully with their focus here and Greg thought it was a good opportunity for him. “So at that point then we have to look at other options for the club and see if we can find something that we think adds and improves us. “We feel we're able to do that and for Greg it's a very good move, a chance to play regularly and everyone here is happy for him. “It's a really good step forward from when we picked him up for a Morecambe, so it shows his development as a player and that's really important to us and something that we're proud of, trying to help the players individually in their careers. “And a good move for him, we think we've added a really good defender to the squad [Brandon Williams] and Oxford have got a good player, so hopefully it's a good situation for all.”



Photo: Gepa Pictures



CookAshtonJohnson added 17:05 - Aug 25

I have high praise for everyone in that 22/23 season, both players and staff. Hope Leigh excels at Oxford. 0

