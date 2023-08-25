McKenna: Walton Ahead of Schedule

Friday, 25th Aug 2023 16:04 Keeper Christian Walton is ahead of schedule as he recovers from his plantar fascia tear but is still a few weeks away from full training, according to manager Kieran McKenna. Walton, 27, suffered his injury in the week ahead of the pre-season trip to the Innsbruck Cup but McKenna says the former Brighton man is on the way back. “He’s progressing well,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure on the timescale. He’s a little bit ahead of schedule, which originally was maybe in and around the 10-12-week mark. I think he’s progressing a little bit ahead of that. “Day by day he’s getting better. He’s in trainers, he’s starting to do little bits of handling just in different positions, but he’s still certainly at least a few weeks away from full training.” In Walton’s absence, Vaclav Hladky has impressed and was named in last weekend’s Team of the Week for his display as he claimed his second clean sheet in two games as the Blues won 1-0 at QPR. McKenna says the competition between the posts is what he’s after throughout his squad. “That’s what you want in every position,” he said. “Of course, with goalkeepers, it’s maybe the one position in football there’s more clarity, but having two really good players in each position is never going to be a problem for me and is never going to be a problem for the squad because the players understand that we need quality and we need competition to be successful. “Christian’s done terrific for us, Vaz has done terrific since he’s come in the team and everyone’s really happy for him and we hope Christian makes a full and speedy recovery. We’ll have, we think, two excellent goalkeepers then ready to play when required.”

Photo: Action Images



Flight_of_Shefki added 16:19 - Aug 25

I actually had a very similar issue years ago which rendered my discharge from the Army - so I can absolutely relate to this type of injury.



Swift recovery Walts, and may I say to Vas; keep it going my son! 3

CookAshtonJohnson added 17:07 - Aug 25

Brilliant news! As good as Vas has been so far this season, especially at QPR, having Walton back, as Kieran says will mean we have two great goalkeepers fighting for #1. 0

