McKenna: Walton Ahead of Schedule
Friday, 25th Aug 2023 16:04
Keeper Christian Walton is ahead of schedule as he recovers from his plantar fascia tear but is still a few weeks away from full training, according to manager Kieran McKenna.
Walton, 27, suffered his injury in the week ahead of the pre-season trip to the Innsbruck Cup but McKenna says the former Brighton man is on the way back.
“He’s progressing well,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure on the timescale. He’s a little bit ahead of schedule, which originally was maybe in and around the 10-12-week mark. I think he’s progressing a little bit ahead of that.
“Day by day he’s getting better. He’s in trainers, he’s starting to do little bits of handling just in different positions, but he’s still certainly at least a few weeks away from full training.”
In Walton’s absence, Vaclav Hladky has impressed and was named in last weekend’s Team of the Week for his display as he claimed his second clean sheet in two games as the Blues won 1-0 at QPR.
McKenna says the competition between the posts is what he’s after throughout his squad.
“That’s what you want in every position,” he said. “Of course, with goalkeepers, it’s maybe the one position in football there’s more clarity, but having two really good players in each position is never going to be a problem for me and is never going to be a problem for the squad because the players understand that we need quality and we need competition to be successful.
“Christian’s done terrific for us, Vaz has done terrific since he’s come in the team and everyone’s really happy for him and we hope Christian makes a full and speedy recovery. We’ll have, we think, two excellent goalkeepers then ready to play when required.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Leeds United by ad_wilkin
Portman Road will play host to the first of the relegated Premier League teams in the shape of Leeds United on Saturday. Gone are the days of Bielsaball, with a merry-go-round of managers having been unable to maintain the Whites' Premier League status.
Opposition Preview - Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
This Saturday Ipswich will return to the capital for the first time since the eventful 4-4 draw with Charlton in October last year, this time facing Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR.
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]