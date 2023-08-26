Leiston Confirm Manly Loan

Saturday, 26th Aug 2023 09:52

Leiston have confirmed the loan signing of Blues youngster Jack Manly, as revealed by TWTD on Tuesday.

Manly, 18, has made one senior appearance for the Blues, as a sub in the Papa Johns Trophy tie at Crawley in November 2020.

The midfielder is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 having signed his first professional deal in October 2021.

Leiston's director of football, former Town physio Dave Williams, is pleased Town have trusted the Southern League Premier Division Central, who are jointly managed by former Norwich City forward Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger, with Manly.

”We are delighted to have Jack Manly join us on loan,” he said. “His reputation as a talented midfielder precedes him, and we believe his presence will significantly strengthen our team.

“We extend our appreciation to Ipswich Town for entrusting us with the development of such a promising player.”

Manly could make his debut today when Leiston travel to Stratford Town.





Photo: TWTD