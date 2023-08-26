Clarke and Jackson Start Against Leeds
Saturday, 26th Aug 2023 14:22
Harry Clarke and Kayden Jackson come into the Town team facing Leeds United as Janoi Donacien and George Hirst miss out, while new signing Brandon Williams is on the bench.
Clarke starts at right-back for Donacien, who suffered a groin strain at QPR last week, while Jackson is the main striker with Hirst missing out with an adductor issue.
Otherwise, the Blues are unchanged from the team which won 1-0 at Loftus Road last week with Cameron Burgess OK to start having been given a fitness test this morning. New loan addition Williams is among the subs.
For Leeds, new signing Joel Piroe starts, while Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are back in the XI having returned to the fold this week having agitated for a move and due to a legal issue with his contract respectively.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Slicker, Edmundson, Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Williams, Hutchinson.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling (c), Ampadu, Piroe, Rodon, Struijk, Gray, Sinisterra, Rutter, Byram, Gnonto. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
