Clarke and Jackson Start Against Leeds

Saturday, 26th Aug 2023 14:22 Harry Clarke and Kayden Jackson come into the Town team facing Leeds United as Janoi Donacien and George Hirst miss out, while new signing Brandon Williams is on the bench. Clarke starts at right-back for Donacien, who suffered a groin strain at QPR last week, while Jackson is the main striker with Hirst missing out with an adductor issue. Otherwise, the Blues are unchanged from the team which won 1-0 at Loftus Road last week with Cameron Burgess OK to start having been given a fitness test this morning. New loan addition Williams is among the subs. For Leeds, new signing Joel Piroe starts, while Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are back in the XI having returned to the fold this week having agitated for a move and due to a legal issue with his contract respectively. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Slicker, Edmundson, Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Williams, Hutchinson. Leeds: Meslier, Ayling (c), Ampadu, Piroe, Rodon, Struijk, Gray, Sinisterra, Rutter, Byram, Gnonto. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Drameh. Referee: Bobby Madley (West Yorkshire).

TimmyH added 14:25 - Aug 26

Is Edwards going to make a match day squad?...am I missing something, is he injured?



Otherwise hope Jackson takes his chance...maybe a draw today. 0

algarvefan added 14:27 - Aug 26

All the games are tough this season, like Jackson up front, he gives us the speed option. 2-1 to Town 0

Suffolk_n_Proud added 14:29 - Aug 26

TimmyH you are missing something. Kyle Edwards will be moving on, was confirmed a while ago he can find a new club 0

chepstowblue added 14:31 - Aug 26

Jackson's emergence as a starter is extraordinary. A sure sign that we need strengthening up top. Having said that ive no doubt that he'll get himself on the scoresheet....and I hope he does. Whether he can go from a two to a fifteen goal a season man is highly unlikely. A tough game, of which I'd be happy enough with a draw. 0

arc added 14:35 - Aug 26

I'm so surprised that Jackson has got ahead of Freddie in the pecking order. And that is a frighteningly strong Leeds side after all the predicted absences!



Very nervous about this one... 0

ringwoodblue added 14:38 - Aug 26

Sorry but Jacko is not a good enough replacement for Hirst. Don’t understand why Ladapo is not starting.



Leeds team looks too strong for us so I’m fearing a defeat today. 0

