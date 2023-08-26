Farke Pleased With Offensive Firepower

Saturday, 26th Aug 2023 21:43 Leeds boss Daniel Farke was pleased with his side’s “offensive firepower” during their 4-3 victory over the Blues at Portman Road. Farke handed a debut to new signing Joel Piroe, while also starting Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra, who returned to the fold this week having agitated for a move and due to a contractual legal issue respectively. All three scored along with Georginio Rutter, the fourth man in an attack which cost more than £70 million. “I was in general pleased with our offensive firepower today, especially because we played a side who in their first four competitive games had recorded three clean sheets and just conceded one goal, so it was a difficult place to come here. “They played full of confidence and in front of an excited home stadium and for us to then dig in and to grind out a result and to score four times is really, really good. “Especially also having the offensive players on the scoresheet as so far we had more or less just defensive players score, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Pascal Struijk in the cup. “I’m pleased for my offensive players, they showed real quality today, also clinical finishes and it's good for the mood, good for the confidence, good for the table, good for them also to be off the mark in terms of goals because Joel is just a few hours more or less with us, Willy and Luis were for obvious reasons not involved last week, so they're not in the best rhythm. “But then to score and to be on the on the scoresheet is good. It helps us and I'm happy with this.”

Photo: TWTD



Whos_blue added 22:03 - Aug 26

£70 million?!?



And that's just the attackers.



Jeez!



I think we did well today! 2

ArnieM added 22:07 - Aug 26

I should he is pleased working with a multi million pound squad: you’d hope he could get a “ result “ from that forward line . PL parachute money for failure, frankly, stinks. 1

