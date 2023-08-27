U18s Beat Hull City

Sunday, 27th Aug 2023 09:12

Town’s U18s picked up their first Professional Development League Two South win of the season when they defeated Hull City 4-3 at Playford Road.

Rio Morgan netted a penalty and Chuks Uzor-Greey, Oli Davis and skipper Tom Taylor scored the other goals.

After three matches, the Blues youngsters, who are coached by Callum Tongue, are seventh in the table.

U18s: Binns, Nkansa-Dwamena, Curtis, Ayoola, Adebayo, Turner, Davis, Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Taylor (c), Morgan. Subs: Chenery, Fleischer, Mauge, Towler, Domi.









Photo: Matchday Images