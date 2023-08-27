Ipswich Town 3-4 Leeds United - Highlights
Sunday, 27th Aug 2023 09:14
Highlights of yesterday's 4-3 home defeat to Leeds United.
Photo: Matchday Images
|fifeblue added 10:08 - Aug 27
Based on those highlights, I'd say Leeds were fortunate to win that match. Better defending by Ipswich (three goals poorly conceded in the first half) would have given Ipswich the points.
I am not at all despondent after seeing this. Leeds are not as good as they are expected to be and Ipswich can easily hold their own against any team in this division.
