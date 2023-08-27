Ipswich Town 3-4 Leeds United - Highlights

fifeblue added 10:08 - Aug 27

Based on those highlights, I'd say Leeds were fortunate to win that match. Better defending by Ipswich (three goals poorly conceded in the first half) would have given Ipswich the points.



I am not at all despondent after seeing this. Leeds are not as good as they are expected to be and Ipswich can easily hold their own against any team in this division.