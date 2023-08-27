Tractor Girls Host Billericay in FAWNL Cup

Sunday, 27th Aug 2023 10:05 Ipswich Town Women face Billericay Town in the FAWNL Cup at the AGL Arena this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Blues got their season up and running with a last-gasp 2-1 victory at 10-woman Cardiff City last week. “It was a very good match to start the season with, we dealt with a lot of different things and we found positive solutions to a lot of it,” said Leah Mitchell, who netted the Tractor Girls’ first goal. “And it was a confidence boost to start in the league with a win. Am I happy to have scored my first senior goal? Of course I am!” Heading into today’s cup game, the 17-year-old reflected: “I think we should treat it like any other match, focus on our football, play our football and we’ve got the confidence, we’ve got the belief. Just treat it like any other match. Billericay feature two players who left Town in the summer, Maddie Biggs and Olivia Smith, with the former having netted four times on her debut last week in a 6-0 away hammering of Plymouth Argyle. Meanwhile, Polly Turner’s hip injury, which she sustained at Cardiff last week and forced her to spend a night in hospital, isn’t as serious as initially feared, and she is expected to return to training soon. Keeper Nina Meollo, 19, has joined FAWNL Division One South East side Cambridge City on a season-long loan.

Photo: ITFC



