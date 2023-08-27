Tractor Girls Come From Behind Twice to Progress in FAWNL Cup

Sunday, 27th Aug 2023 17:21 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town Women had to come from behind twice to defeat local rivals Billericay Town in the determining round of the FAWNL Cup, eventually running out 4-2 winners at the AGL Arena. Town manager Joe Sheehan named a much-changed line-up from the team that beat Cardiff 2-1 on the opening day of the season with Evie Williams, Erin Williams, Nia Evans, and Abbi Smith all coming in to the starting XI. Maria Boswell, Maisy Barker and Sophie Peskett, all starters in Wales, were named on the bench along with Holly Turner, who had left the field injured in the previous game. Dual-registration signing Ruby Doe, who impressed in her debut, was not in the matchday squad. There were familiar faces in the visitors’ line-up with defender Oliva Smith and forward Maddie Biggs starting for Billericay. The game started brightly, with both teams winning corners within the first five minutes of the game. On eight minutes, Town created the first chance, Kyra Robertson robbing former teammate Smith on the halfway line before playing the ball through to striker Natasha Thomas, who drove forward and forced Billericay keeper Alex Barker into a low save. A minute later, Summer Hughes drove down the left to the byline and cut the ball back, finding Thomas on the six-yard line but Town’s all-time top scorer could only blaze over. A few minutes later, Billericay were on the attack but the resulting shot did not trouble the Blues’ on-loan keeper Poppy Soper.

A minute later ,however, the referee pointed to the Town penalty spot after Nia Evans had brought down an onrushing Billericay player in the box. Lucy Jones stepped up and sent Soper the wrong way, putting the visitors ahead in the 13th minute. Ipswich restarted the game in search of an immediate equaliser and on 18 Erin Williams shot from distance but the effort was high and wide. Town concentrated their attack on the left-hand side through Hughes, who was again able to cut back from the byline a few minutes later but not find any blue shirts in the box. On 28 minutes, Ipswich almost levelled through skipper Bonnie Horwood, whose shot from the edge of the box was tipped over by Barker. But five minutes later, Town did equalise. Hughes (pictured above) again forced play down the left and created an opportunity for Erin Williams to cross to Thomas, who was able to hold up the ball and bring in Hughes, who shot low and across the face of goal to beat Barker. As torrential rain started in Felixstowe, the end of the first half became a more cagey affair with no real chances of note created, although Hughes continued to cause the Billericay defence several headaches down Town’s left. With the rain abating but the pitch wet, the second half started with more energy than the first had ended, Town looking to create opportunities through the middle and right. However, on 55 the visitors restored their lead, Jay Blackie heading home off the bar after the ball had pinged in and out of Ipswich’s box following a Billericay corner. A few minutes after the restart, Town players and fans both thought they had won a penalty after a promising attack down the right, however, after consulting their assistant, the referee only awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box, which sailed wide with no Ipswich player able to attack the ball. Immediately after, there was a stoppage in play for visiting keeper Barker to receive treatment. Town continued to pass the ball well but without creating clear-cut chances but were somewhat sloppy at the back, giving the ball away on the halfway line on 70 minutes to Ruby Sealey, whose long-range shot went straight to Soper. But a minute later, Town were level again with Hughes scoring her second of the day from a Horwood cross following a well-worked passage of play. Immediately after scoring, Sheehan made his only change of the game, bringing on Sophie Peskett to replace Abbi Smith. And on 75, Ipswich took the lead after Natasha Thomas put in a lung-busting run to latch on to a superb ball from Peskett and drive forward and blast the ball at Barker, who was unable to hold on to the ball and prevent the striker’s follow up effort ending up in the back of the net. Three minutes later, Town doubled their advantage, Peskett’s long-range effort clipping a Billericay defender and looping over Barker, much to the goalkeeper’s annoyance. Once getting comfortably ahead, the Blues were able to see the game out with little difficulty, neither side creating any real chances before the referee brought a halt to proceedings. The scoreline perhaps flatters the Tractor Girls, who despite being the better team were made to work hard by a resolute Billericay side who twice took the lead and made it difficult for Town to fashion goalscoring opportunities for large periods of time. The Blues will now go into the draw for the first round of the FAWNL Cup, whilst Billericay will enter the FAWNL Plate. Ipswich Town Women will be back in action at the AGL Arena next week for their first home league game of the season, taking on Plymouth Argyle. Town: Soper, Mitchell, Wearing, Ev Williams, Hughes, Robertson, Evans, Er Williams, Horwood, Smith (Peskett 72), Thomas. Unused Subs: Hartley, Boswell, Barker, Turner Attendance: 386.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 18:15 - Aug 27

Well done ladies. 4.3 scoreline would have been better for my bet. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments