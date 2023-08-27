Bradshaw Nets on Debut For Loan Club Woking

Sunday, 27th Aug 2023 21:02

Blues youngster Zak Bradshaw scored a debut goal for Woking yesterday having joined the Vanarama National League side on loan.

Central defender Bradshaw netted the Cards’ third goal in the final minute of a 3-1 win away at Gateshead.

The 19-year-old featured for the Town first team during pre-season and was on the bench for the 2-0 Carabao Cup first-round victory over Bristol Rovers.

Bradshaw has previously spent time on loan at Bury Town, Chelmsford City, Bromley and Braintree Town.

Meanwhile, Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni captained his loan side Leyton Orient as the East Londoners beat Cambridge United 2-0 at Brisbane Road yesterday, their first victory of the season.





Photo: Matchday Images