Aluko: I'm as Fit as I've Been For Years

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 06:00 He may have one eye on a future beyond playing football for a living but Town veteran Sone Aluko has no plans to hang up his boots just yet. A likely starter in tonight’s Carabao Cup second round visit to Reading, newly relegated to League One, Aluko was asked if he felt he still had plenty to offer as a player and replied: “Yes, for sure. I’m as fit as I have been for years and when I had an injury last year, I’m sure it was my first in at least a decade. “I feel in great shape and as long as I feel capable of playing, I’ll carry on.” But Aluko admits he knew what to expect when he agreed a new deal in the summer to extend his Portman Road stay for another year. “It’s part of playing for this club,” he explained. “When I signed my new contract in the summer, the manager didn’t hide the fact that we would be working with a big squad and my role wouldn’t be playing 46 games in the Championship. If I’d wanted that I would have gone somewhere else and not re-signed here. “I understand it and there are also a lot of other things he wants me to bring into the team and the club, so I’m adjusting to the role and enjoying it. It wasn’t just when I signed this deal; it’s been the case since he first came in, so it has been almost two years in the making. “It includes helping younger players. I’ve been promoted from the Championship a couple of times and I’ve played in the Premier League, so there are things I’ve been through that a lot of the players are experiencing for the first time this season. I know the culture of the club, I watch games alongside the analysis team and he’s very keen for me to speak up and voice my opinion.” Aluko doesn’t deny he is looking ahead, however, and added: “I’m at an age where I am thinking about my future and planning what I would like to do when I retire from playing. “To be honest, even when I was a young player, I was thinking about what life after playing would be like and what steps I might take. Right now, it’s not a day-to-day focus. I’m focused on the role the manager wants me to play and helping when I can out on the pitch.” Aluko enjoys the fact that he could help influence a new generation of senior Blues and featured on the bench for the Bristol Rovers tie alongside youngsters, Zak Bradshaw, Ryan Carr and Leon Ayinde, which was a first for the entire trio. He continued: “We have a good crop of young players at the club and they had a good run in the FA Youth Cup last season. It can be hard breaking into the first team at a club of this size. “They train with us quite often and show good energy and good character on top of their ability, and hopefully working with the senior players will rub off on them. “The ability is obviously important, but having good character and personality is another big part of a young player’s development and when you are invited to train with the first-team guys it’s an opportunity to learn a lot. “It’s not just about the minutes that will make you a professional, it’s also about how you conduct yourself off the pitch, how you would cope with a loan spell etc. There’s a lot to learn about being a professional footballer these days.” Aluko made 102 first-team appearances in all competitions for Reading, double the number he has so far made for Town, and he played for various managers in his four years with the Royals. He added: “It’s the nature of the game for different managers to come into a club from time to time. “They all have their own ideas and ask something different of the players, so you have to be able to adjust and adapt. If a new manager comes in you need to give your all and do your best for him and the club. “How many managers these days stay at a club for four or five years? It’s very rare. If they are successful, they move on to a bigger club and challenge. If they don’t have success, they get moved on in a different way. That’s the nature of the beast.” On that basis, does it appeal to be a manager himself one day? “Maybe it would, but I know it’s a challenge,” he added. “Who knows what the future holds?”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments