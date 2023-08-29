Slicker in Scotland U21s Squad

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 09:35

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifier in Spain on Monday 11th September.

The youngsters will train in Scotland for a few days before flying out to Jaen for the match.

Slicker, 20, who looks set to make his second appearance for the Blues at Reading this evening, previously won eight caps at U21 level during his time at Manchester City.

Scotland U21s: Azeem Abdulai Swansea City, Matthew Anderson FC Admira Wacker Modling (on loan from Celtic), Connor Barron Aberdeen, Ibane Bowat TSV Hartberg (on loan from Fulham), Kieron Bowie Northampton Town (on loan from Fulham), Lyall Cameron Dundee, Ben Doak Liverpool, Josh Doig Hellas Verona, Ryan Duncan Aberdeen, Max Johnston SK Sturm Graz, Alex Lowry Heart of Midlothian (on loan from Rangers) , Leon King Rangers, Ben McPherson Queen's Park (on loan from Celtic), Dire Mebude KVC Westerlo, Archie Meekison Dundee United, Liam Morrison Wigan Athletic (on loan from Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen Leeds United, Josh Mulligan Dundee, Jack Newman Dundee United, Lewis Neilson Partick Thistle (on loan from Heart of Midlothian), Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town, Jude Smith Newcastle United, Ben Summers Dunfermline Athletic (on loan from Celtic).





Photo: Matchday Images