U21s in Action at Fleetwood

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 11:22

Town’s U21s are in action away against Fleetwood at the Highbury Stadium this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright will be looking for their first points of the season having lost their opening two games of the season, a 6-0 loss at Sheffield United and a 2-1 reverse at home to Birmingham last week.

Fleetwood, whose academy stepped up to category two level for the first time this summer, have won their opening two fixtures, a 3-1 victory at Watford following a 4-1 home thrashing of Cardiff City.





Photo: TWTD