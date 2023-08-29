Morsy Named in Egypt Squad
Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 11:42
Town skipper Sam Morsy has been named in a 26-man final Egypt squad for their September internationals against Ethiopia and Tunisia.
The Pharoahs, who have already qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, will gather for a training camp from September 4th until the 12th and play the Ethiopians in their final group game in Cairo on Friday 8th September, then Tunisia four days later in a friendly.
Morsy, 31, made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps - including a game from the bench at the 2018 World Cup finals - with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018.
The Town captain has previously been named on provisional lists of overseas-based players ahead of internationals since joining the Blues but this is the first time he has been included in the final squad.
Morsy won't miss any Blues matches as a result of the call as there is an international break following Saturday's home game against Cardiff City.
