Morsy Named in Egypt Squad

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 11:42 Town skipper Sam Morsy has been named in a 26-man final Egypt squad for their September internationals against Ethiopia and Tunisia. The Pharoahs, who have already qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals, will gather for a training camp from September 4th until the 12th and play the Ethiopians in their final group game in Cairo on Friday 8th September, then Tunisia four days later in a friendly. Morsy, 31, made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps - including a game from the bench at the 2018 World Cup finals - with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018. The Town captain has previously been named on provisional lists of overseas-based players ahead of internationals since joining the Blues but this is the first time he has been included in the final squad. Morsy won't miss any Blues matches as a result of the call as there is an international break following Saturday's home game against Cardiff City.

Photo: Matchday Images



NthQldITFC added 11:49 - Aug 29

Well-deserved to say the very least. 3

runningout added 12:01 - Aug 29

nice one!! 1

ArnieM added 12:15 - Aug 29

Really please for him. He deserves his call up 100%, but oh dear, how much will this affect us in Sept? He’s such an influence in the team and rarely not in it , but when he isn’t in the side , we really notice it in my opinion . -1

SuperKieranMcKenna added 12:26 - Aug 29

Absolutely deserved!!



Arnie - good opportunity and motivation for Taylor to stake his claim to the 1st 11. I like what I’ve seen of him, and think he can have a much bigger impact than Ball did last season. 0

backwaywhen added 12:33 - Aug 29

ArnieM ….We don’t play it’s International break , the clue is in the call up !!!!!! 3

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:41 - Aug 29

Delighted for Sam. Does anyone know if there is an international break for the ACN finals? IIRC these are in January, and there isn't a break from league matches. 0

BossMan added 12:51 - Aug 29

We don't have a game between 4th and 12th Sept 0

