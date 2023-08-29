Town Foundation Launching Open Access Programmes

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 13:45

The Ipswich Town Foundation is launching its Open Access programmes across the region on Monday 4th September. Open Access sessions start at £1 per week and are available to everyone regardless of ability.

The Foundation’s Player Development Centres (PDCs) are weekly technical training sessions at a variety of locations around Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire for boys and girls aged from U7s through to U16s. Sessions are just £4 per week.



The Bluey’s Ballers and Town Tots programmes are an introduction to football for 3-6-year-olds which provides a mix of coaching, skills tests and mini-matches on a weekly basis during term time.



The course aims to develop a child’s footballing ability, balance, coordination and social skills while getting their first taste of structured football.

The Foundation’s centres provide fantastic, welcoming environments to excite and encourage children, as they take their first step on the football pathway.



Bluey’s Ballers is for children aged 4-6 years and Town Tots is for children aged 3-5 years. Sessions are £4 a week.

Town Tots sessions take place at Portman Road on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Suffolk One every other Sunday.



Bluey’s Ballers sessions are at Portman Road on Mondays and Thursdays, and at the Skyliner Sports Centre in Bury St Edmunds on Fridays.

Ipswich Town Foundation’s Wildcats sessions provide girls aged 6-12-years-old with regular opportunities to play football and take part in organised sessions in a fun and engaging environment created exclusively for girls.

Sessions, which are designed for girls looking to take their first step into football regardless of their ability, take place on Mondays at Ipswich Academy, Wednesdays at Whitton Sports Centre and on Thursdays at Portman Road and Walsham-le-Willows.



The Foundation’s walking football sessions allow men and women who are no longer able to participate in regular football, the opportunity to keep fit and socialise on a weekly basis.

Sessions, which cost £3.50 a week with fixtures against local teams taking place throughout the season, are at Portman Road on Mondays. A new Wednesday morning session from 9.30am to 11am is set to be added. If you’re interested in that, email leanne.smith@itfc.co.uk.

The Foundation has a growing disability programme ensuring that football is accessible to everyone, starting at £3 per week.

Pan-disability adult football sessions take place at Portman Road on Mondays and Thursdays, while pan-disability youth football sessions are on Saturdays, also at Portman Road.



Frame football sessions take place every other Sunday at Suffolk One, while pan-multi-sport is also every other Sunday at the same venue.



Powerchair football is every other Sunday at Suffolk One. Register your interest by emailing leanne.smith@itfc.co.uk.

The Foundation has also been running an LGBTQ+ football session on Tuesdays at Portman Road.

Meanwhile, the Foundation’s Blues Fest, an inflatable fun day on the practice pitch for the local and wider community, takes place on Wednesday with tickets £3.50. Full information can be found here.





Photo: Ipswich Town Foundation