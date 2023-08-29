Williams Makes Full Debut in Entirely Changed XI

Tuesday, 29th Aug 2023 19:20 Brandon Williams is handed his full Blues debut as boss Kieran McKenna makes the expected 11 changes for this evening’s second-round Carabao Cup tie at Reading. Cieran Slicker, named in the Scotland U21s squad this morning, is in goal with Williams at left-back, Dom Ball on the right and George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the central defenders. Lee Evans skippers from central midfield alongside Jack Taylor with Marcus Harness, Omari Hutchinson and Cameron Humphreys the three behind striker Freddie Ladapo. Town name a strong bench featuring Vaclav Hladky, Sam Morsy, Harry Clarke, Wes Burns, Luke Woolfenden, Kayden Jackson, Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and former Royal Sone Aluko. Reading, who won 4-0 away against Millwall in the last round, make eight changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Exeter in League One on Saturday with only Matty Carson, Amadou Mbengue and Caylan Vickers keeping their places. The Royals’ starting XI has an average age of only 20 years and seven months. Reading: Boyce-Clarke, Abrefa, Carson, Mbengue, McIntyre (c), Craig, Senga, Elliott, Rushesha, Vickers, Tuma. Subs: Button, Yiadom, Dean, Dorsett, Savage, Knibbs, Azeez, Ehibhatiomhan, Harris. Town: Slicker, Edmundson, Evans (c), Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Williams, Hutchinson, Baggott, Humphreys. Subs: Clarke, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Jackson, Aluko, Hladky, Broadhead. Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mathiemagic added 20:07 - Aug 29

Rubbish start ! - Plenty of time to turn it around though 0

ArnieM added 20:08 - Aug 29

Poor sod just scored an OG… bet he’s glad he’s arrived at Town! 0

churchmans added 20:09 - Aug 29

He has started well! Played 2 games and give away 2 goals!

Dear oh dear 1

Bert added 20:09 - Aug 29

Oh dear. Williams OG in the 3rd minute. Let’s hope his team mates rally round him and we go onto win. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments